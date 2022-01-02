Very cold wind chills expected Sunday afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! It’s cold outside with temperatures across the area in the single digits and below zero. Wind Chills are even colder in the minus teens and 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire area until noon on Sunday. If you have to head outside make sure to bundle up and take multiple breaks to head inside. Otherwise it’s a great morning to drink a hot cup of coffee in your house.

Even though the Advisory and Warning aren’t in effect this afternoon it will still be brutally cold with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Spending the least amount of time possible outside today is a good idea. Otherwise we’ll have a partly sunny sky today with winds coming out of the NW from 5-15. Tonight will be cold with low temperatures and wind chills below zero.

Temperatures will be warmer on Monday in the low to mid 20s and even warmer on Tuesday in the low to mid 30s. However, cold air moves in again on Wednesday with highs reaching the teens. The single digits will return Thursday and Friday. Other than the temperatures, conditions this week will be quiet with little to no precipitation expected.

