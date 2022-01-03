Cold again Monday morning, with a slight warm-up to follow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Air temperatures should drop fairly efficiently tonight, with lows hitting the single digits below zero in some spots.

However, southerly winds will help to stop that fall, and eventually reverse the trend toward warmer air for a couple of days. Highs reach the mid 20s on Monday, and mid 30s for most on Tuesday. With that wind, though, wind chills could cut into that just a bit.

A sharp cold front moves through on Wednesday, driving temperatures downward again. Highs struggle to reach the mid 10s then with stronger winds, and only the single digits on Thursday and Friday.

A switch back toward temperatures closer to normal arrives by the weekend. We currently have a dry forecast through the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.