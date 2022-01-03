Cold start to the day, 20s likely this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This week’s weather looks pretty quiet overall with no major systems in the offing. For today, expect sunny sky with highs generally in the 20s. While this is still plenty chilly, it’s much better than the bitterness of yesterday. Tomorrow looks like the “warmest” day of the week with highs into the 30s. Expect clouds to increase tomorrow as the temperatures come up. Wednesday through Friday will be dominated by Arctic air once again. Should we become cloudy within this Arctic airmass, flurries tend to occur, which is why the chance for flurries exists generally from Tuesday night through Friday morning. No accumulation is expected with any of those flurries. By Saturday, temperatures should at least get back to the 30s again. Have a good week!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.