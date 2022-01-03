Advertisement

December report: Midwest economy, confidence improve

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The final 2021 report on a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve going into the new year, with confidence in the economy over the next six months soaring.

The overall index for December of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday grew to 64.6 from November’s 60.2.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rocketed from a weak 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Latest News

Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage
The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court
The downtown Des Moines skyline.
Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo