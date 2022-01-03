Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces $6.2 million in grants to 16 communities for water quality projects
(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Iowa Kim Reynolds Monday announced that the communities that 16 communities - including Grandview and Wheatland - have been awarded a total of $6.2 million in grants to advance water quality projects.
The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Reynolds in January 2018.
“Investing in water quality infrastructure within our state has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” Gov. Reynolds said in a media release. “The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created opportunities for communities to upgrade their water infrastructure and I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to building upon that.”
The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039, according to the release.
The 2021 program received 18 applications requesting more than $6.5 million in water quality grants. A committee consisting of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged the Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program applications based on the program’s priorities.
Priorities for grant awards include disadvantaged communities; projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed; projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies; communities with the highest sewer or water rates; projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction; and projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.
The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program has assisted a total of 33 communities through a total of nearly $9 million in water quality grants since the first awards were granted in 2019.
The program is expected to have approximately $6 million in available funds in 2022 based on the portion of tax that will be allocated to the program.
The awardees are:
Adel
Grant award: $300,000
Project: New Wastewater Treatment Facility
Total estimated project cost: $17,370,000
Auburn
Grant award: $100,000
Project: Water treatment improvements
Total estimated project cost: $175,000
Boone
Grant award: $200,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - UV disinfection system, etc.
Total estimated project cost: $1,948,500
Britt
Grant award: $500,000
Project: New water treatment facility and water storage
Total estimated project cost: $9,028,500
Carlisle
Grant award: $500,000
Project: Water distribution improvements
Total estimated project cost: $3,900,000
Chariton
Grant award: $500,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - UV disinfection system, post aeration system improvements
Total estimated project cost: $3,578,000
Winneshiek County – Festina
Grant award: $300,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements
Total estimated project cost: $899,700
Grandview
Grant award: $500,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - submerged attached growth Reactor, UV disinfection system
Total estimated project cost: $3,732,500
Hartford
Grant award: $500,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - UV disinfection system; NitrOx reactor
Total estimated project cost: $3,300,000
Indianola
Grant award: $500,000
Project: New wastewater treatment facility
Total estimated project cost: $57,000,000
Lake Park
Grant award: $300,000
Project: New wastewater treatment facility
Total estimated project cost: $7,100,000
McGregor
Grant award: $500,000
Project: Water and sewer transmission improvements
Total estimated project cost: $9,458,795
Mount Ayr
Grant award: $300,000
Project: Wastewater transmission improvements
Total estimated project cost: $866,400
Perry
Grant award: $500,000
Project: New wastewater treatment facility
Total estimated project cost: $30,349,479
Treynor
Grant award: $300,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - LemTec Polishing Reactor, UV disinfection
Total estimated project cost: $4,871,522
Wheatland
Grant award: $400,000
Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - LemTec Polishing Reactor
Total estimated project cost: $1,107,200
