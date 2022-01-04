Advertisement

Cherokee County becomes Iowa’s 31st Second Amendment Sanctuary

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa now has 31 Second Amendment Sanctuary counties.

The Cherokee County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution unanimously on Monday to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms.

In July last year, Jasper County became the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Since then, other Iowa counties have followed, including: Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie and Wayne.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week
Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa
Iowa Gov. Iowa Kim Reynolds Monday announced that the communities that 16 communities -...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces $6.2 million in grants to 16 communities for water quality projects