A cold and blustery Tuesday night is in the forecast.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southern Iowa from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. This is because a cold front is forecasted to move through the area tonight, ushering in arctic air and higher winds. Higher winds will blow snow across roads overnight dropping visibilities. Isolated flurries are also possible overnight tonight. Wind chills will drop below zero.

Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to some sunshine, high winds with blowing snow, and cold wind chills. Be careful on the roads during the Wednesday morning commute since winds could blow snow over some roads. You’ll also want to bundle up tomorrow since wind chills will stay below zero for the entire day. Isolated flurries are also possible Wednesday afternoon.

Brutally cold temperatures will continue on Thursday with the high only reaching 6 degrees. It will be a little warmer on Friday with the high rising to 15 degrees. The mid to upper 30s return on Saturday with a chance for some freezing rain and freezing drizzle.

