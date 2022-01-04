Advertisement

Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents 12 to 15 years old and has shortened the time between your initial vaccine series and getting a booster dose from six months to five months.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State public health data indicates Iowa is beginning the new year with a large surge in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday posted 17,773 confirmed positive tests in the past seven days.

That rate of about 2,500 cases a day is a significant jump from the 1,300 to 1,400 daily average during December.

The surge pushed Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate to 13.5%, a rate that signifies a high rate of spread.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 768 from 773 reported on Friday.

The state reported 163 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a slight drop from 170 reported Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59% of Iowa’s population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Latest News

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina