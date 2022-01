OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Ottumwa Regional Health Center rang in the new year with the first baby born in 2022.

DezLee was born to Makayla and Dallas on Sunday, January 2, at 2:11 pm.

The baby weighs 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

