Ottumwa High School to have new principal

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Ottumwa High School could soon have a new principal, pending school board approval.

On January 10, Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next principal of Ottumwa High School.

She will replace Mark Hanson, who has decided to retire.

“Shelley is absolutely qualified for this position,” said Hanson. “She knows OHS well, she knows Ottumwa, she is an outstanding curriculum and instruction person, and I believe she is going to do great things at OHS.”

Bramschreiber started her career with Ottumwa Schools in 1994 as a math teacher at Evans. From 2004-2009 she served Ottumwa Schools as a math specialist with the Great Prairie Area Education Agency. In 2009, she was recruited to return to Ottumwa Schools to be part of the newly formed Freshman Academy at OHS. She has been an administrator at both Evans and OHS since 2013. Bramschreider will become the first female principal at Ottumwa High School starting July 1, 2022.

She has been a part of the Ottumwa community for the past 30 years. “I understand how important OHS is to our community and the critical role we play in preparing our graduates to become successful community members,” she said.

“We appreciate the work Mark Hanson has done to create a positive learning environment for both students and staff,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “I expect the transition of leadership to be a smooth one. The associate principal position was designed to provide a higher level of leadership, allowing Shelley to focus on curriculum, instruction, and building climate and culture. She is well-prepared for this role.”

