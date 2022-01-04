Advertisement

Ottumwa High School to have new principal

She will be recommended to take over as principal of Ottumwa High School on January 10th the...
She will be recommended to take over as principal of Ottumwa High School on January 10th the school board meeting(source: Ottumwa School District)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Ottumwa High School could soon have a new principal, pending school board approval.

On January 10, Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next principal of Ottumwa High School.

She will replace Mark Hanson, who has decided to retire.

“Shelley is absolutely qualified for this position,” said Hanson. “She knows OHS well, she knows Ottumwa, she is an outstanding curriculum and instruction person, and I believe she is going to do great things at OHS.”

Bramschreiber started her career with Ottumwa Schools in 1994 as a math teacher at Evans. From 2004-2009 she served Ottumwa Schools as a math specialist with the Great Prairie Area Education Agency. In 2009, she was recruited to return to Ottumwa Schools to be part of the newly formed Freshman Academy at OHS. She has been an administrator at both Evans and OHS since 2013. Bramschreider will become the first female principal at Ottumwa High School starting July 1, 2022.

She has been a part of the Ottumwa community for the past 30 years. “I understand how important OHS is to our community and the critical role we play in preparing our graduates to become successful community members,” she said.

“We appreciate the work Mark Hanson has done to create a positive learning environment for both students and staff,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “I expect the transition of leadership to be a smooth one. The associate principal position was designed to provide a higher level of leadership, allowing Shelley to focus on curriculum, instruction, and building climate and culture. She is well-prepared for this role.”

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Latest News

Cherokee County becomes Iowa’s 31st Second Amendment Sanctuary
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week
Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa