Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge

By Eric Monaghan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man accused of murder is pleading not guilty to the charges. Douglas Spurgeon’s attorney filed an arraignment on Monday, acknowledging the charges against him.

Initially, Spurgeon was only being held on a murder charge. But now he faces two additional charges:

assault while participating in a felony that caused serious injury,

and going armed with intent.

He’s pleading not guilty to all three.

Spurgeon is accused of killing Gerald Sapp on November 11th. Police found Sapp’s body in a garage off of North Hancock, and Spurgeon was arrested in early hours of the next day.

Spurgeon has also waived his right to a speedy trial.

