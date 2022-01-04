Advertisement

Some 30s this afternoon, then sharply colder tonight

Wind chills back below zero again by tomorrow morning
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Existing snow pack can cause a wide variety of hazards and we’ll see that come into play over the next 24 hours. For today, watch for frosty roads as dew points jump up this morning. This may be particularly noteworthy in rural areas and elevated surfaces such as bridge decks and overpasses. Plan on increasing clouds with highs into the lower and middle 30s in many areas. Tonight, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting. Wind chills will be well below zero already by tomorrow morning along with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. While overall accumulation looks minor, the combination of existing snow cover, falling temperatures and gusty wind may allow roads to become rather slick for the morning commute. The cold will stick with us through Friday night with a warmup again by Saturday.

