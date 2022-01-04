Advertisement

Warmer on Tuesday, but the cold will return

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! It was another chilly day across Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa, but at least we saw some sunshine!

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with temperatures in the upper teens.

Tuesday morning will be cold and sunny with temperatures in the upper teens. A few clouds will move in late Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, but we should see some more sunshine by the late afternoon. Temperatures will also be warmer on Tuesday with temperatures rising into the mid-30s.

But, cold arctic air will return by Wednesday with a high of 12. It will be even colder on Friday with the high only reaching 13. So, don’t put away your winter coats yet!

