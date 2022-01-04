Advertisement

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area tonight.

Winter Weather Advisory
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southern Iowa from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The advisory is due to a cold front that will move through the area overnight tonight. As the front moves in, winds will pick up allowing for snow to blow across roads, making conditions slick and reducing visibility. Therefore, be cautious if you have to drive anywhere tonight or tomorrow morning.

Wind Chills are also expected to be below zero tonight and all day on Wednesday. Make sure to bundle up! The arctic air will likely stick around through the end of the week. Thursday’s high will be around 6 and the high on Friday will be around 15.

Wednesday Morning Wind Chills
Saturday is forecasted to be warmer with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 30s. But, a chance for freezing drizzle and rain is also possible on Saturday. We’ll continue to watch the system for the upcoming weekend.

