Colder and windy today

Wind chills stay below zero all day
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for areas of flurries, strong wind and patchy blowing snow during your morning drive. Pay attention to rapidly changing road conditions as well given the nature of the blowing snow and the sharp temperature drop that has occurred. You’ll likely come across some slick areas. Highs were officially hit at midnight, but will probably settle in around 15 degrees in most spots for the afternoon. As for any precipitation, anytime some thick clouds come over, there may be some scattered flurries at times. Arctic air is really the weather story through Friday night as wind chills will stay below zero this entire time. By the weekend, a warmup is likely on Saturday, but that may come along with some areas of fog, frosty roads and areas of drizzle and will be something to watch for. Have a good day!

