Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Ultitlies Board is informing customers that service for their mobile phone may shut down if it’s more than a few years old.

Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones will be unable to make or receive calls and texts; even calls to 911 for emergencies. This will affect 3G mobile phones and certain older 4G mobile phones that do not support Voiceover LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice).

Consumers with other devices like tablets, smartwatches, medical devices, vehicle SOS services, home security systems, and other products are encouraged to contact their mobile service producer to see if those products use 3G network services.

Carriers plan to start the phaseout this month. For more information on how to prepare for the phaseout, you can visit the FCC’s website or contact your mobile provider directly.

