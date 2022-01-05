Advertisement

No charges filed in death of John Deere UAW member who was hit and killed by a car.

UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - After reviewing the summary of facts in the case of the John Deere UAW member who was hit and killed by a car back in October of 2020, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has concluded that there is not a sufficient amount of evidence to charge the driver of the car.

56-year-old Richard Rich died after being struck by a car while walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center. The driver claims he had a green traffic light and did not see Rich under after the crash. The driver cooperated with Milan police in the aftermath of what happened.

Witness reports and surveillance cameras back up the driver’s side of the story.

Authorities say that with no significant evidence that the driver was driving recklessly or under the influence, that no traffic or felony charges will be filed at this time.

You can read the Rock Island County State’s Attorney findings below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa
Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next...
Ottumwa High School to have new principal
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area tonight.
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

Latest News

City leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on pitbulls in...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban
Very cold conditions stick around through Friday
Very cold conditions stick around through Friday
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services