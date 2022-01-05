No charges filed in death of John Deere UAW member who was hit and killed by a car.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - After reviewing the summary of facts in the case of the John Deere UAW member who was hit and killed by a car back in October of 2020, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has concluded that there is not a sufficient amount of evidence to charge the driver of the car.

56-year-old Richard Rich died after being struck by a car while walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center. The driver claims he had a green traffic light and did not see Rich under after the crash. The driver cooperated with Milan police in the aftermath of what happened.

Witness reports and surveillance cameras back up the driver’s side of the story.

Authorities say that with no significant evidence that the driver was driving recklessly or under the influence, that no traffic or felony charges will be filed at this time.

You can read the Rock Island County State’s Attorney findings below:

