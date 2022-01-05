Advertisement

Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban

By Eric Monaghan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The public has a chance to share their opinions with City leaders about Ottumwa’s pitbull ban.

The City Council approved a public hearing set for January 18th at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

A petition circled around Ottumwa last year, gaining over one-thousand signatures.

The City will look at changing the specific language of the City Code to lift that breed-specific ban.

