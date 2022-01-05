Advertisement

Very cold conditions stick around through Friday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping to -2. Wind chills will be even colder than that. It could feel as cold as -25 at times. Therefore a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight through Wednesday.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with very cold wind chills. Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow afternoon leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach 4 degrees.

Friday will also be very cold with temperatures reaching the low to mid teens with a mostly cloudy sky. ]

The pattern will change on Saturday as freezing rain and drizzle move into the region. However, temperatures on Saturday will be warmer in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be chilly again after Saturday with highs in the teens through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Spurgeon is pleading not guilty to all three charges placed against him. He accused of...
Ottumwa man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa
Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next...
Ottumwa High School to have new principal
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area tonight.
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

Latest News

kyou wx
Colder and windy today
A cold and blustery Tuesday night is in the forecast
A cold and blustery Tuesday night is in the forecast.
kyou wx
Some 30s this afternoon, then sharply colder tonight
Warmer conditions expected on Tuesday
Warmer on Tuesday, but the cold will return