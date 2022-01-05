Very cold conditions stick around through Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping to -2. Wind chills will be even colder than that. It could feel as cold as -25 at times. Therefore a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight through Wednesday.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with very cold wind chills. Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow afternoon leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach 4 degrees.

Friday will also be very cold with temperatures reaching the low to mid teens with a mostly cloudy sky. ]

The pattern will change on Saturday as freezing rain and drizzle move into the region. However, temperatures on Saturday will be warmer in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be chilly again after Saturday with highs in the teens through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.