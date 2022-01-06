Advertisement

Another night with bitter cold wind chills

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet and cold conditions continue tonight, with temperatures quickly dropping below zero as the sun sets.

Wind chills fall into the -15 to -30 degree range at times, particularly in our northeastern counties. There, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Friday morning. Exposed skin can suffer frostbite in 30 minutes or less in those types of conditions, so cover up and bundle up if you need to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022.(KYOU)

Southerly winds return on Friday, gradually leading to a more significant warmup by Saturday with temperatures at or above freezing. A very slight chance for a little wintry mix is possible on Saturday, but the clearer change will be colder temperatures again for a couple of days.

Toward the middle of next week, highs get back above normal for more than a single day at a time.

