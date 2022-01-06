Advertisement

Cold weather continues the next few days, warmer by Saturday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold air is the theme going forward, which is also pretty classic for January in Iowa. A Wind Chill Advisory continues this morning with wind chills of -20 or colder common. Highs today will only be in the 0 to 5 range in many spots, despite the partly sunny sky. Tonight will be the coldest of the bunch with widespread lows of -5 to -10 across the area. Even a light wind will cause wind chills to drop to -20 or colder very easily. We’re still watching the next system on Saturday which looks to bring a warmup to the 30s. This sudden warmup may cause some drizzle or fog in the area along with frost covered roads. Just beyond that system, another Arctic airmass arrives for Sunday into Monday.

