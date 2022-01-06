Advertisement

‘Some are still suffering from PTSD’ – Lawmakers reflect on the day chaos entered their workplace

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol, lawmakers still look for answers.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thursday marks one year since the attack on the US Capitol. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress are recognizing the events of Jan. 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill. The anniversary is leading lawmakers who were there that day to reflect on the infamous siege.

“Some are still suffering from PTSD,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY).

It is a frightful recollection from Yarmuth talking about colleagues who are still not recovered from simply going to work on year ago. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) remembers springing into action as rioters closed in on the House floor.

“I made it my goal to basically be ready for that, whether it was the evacuation or be ready for a fight. And so my training kicked in, I instructed people how to put on gas masks,” said Gallego.

Gallego’s training from his marine days became a useful requisite in an unlikely place.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) was on the other side of Capitol Hill as the madness played out. A year later, Smith is still looking for accountability for how the day unfolded.

“Not only for the individuals that injured law enforcement, that beat them, that sprayed them with chemicals, but for the circumstances of the day that caused that riot to happen in the first place,” said Smith.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) said the actions of the rioters were criminal and those who broke the law deserve prosecution. He says he too is looking for answers as to why the events happened so the country can move on.

“The fault comes about with facts. We’ll be able to pin the tail on the donkey and that is the people who were running the show to begin with,” said Sessions.

A House Select Committee is in the middle of an investigation into the events of January 6 and the people involved. It is unclear when they will release a final report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa
Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next...
Ottumwa High School to have new principal
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services

Latest News

State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.
Rep. Ras Smith suspends Iowa gubernatorial campaign
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan...
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Univ. of Iowa on Monday
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill