Advertisement

Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa

(source: city of Ottumwa)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Ottumwa Water Works is replacing the Vine St. River Crossing water main and it will take months to do.

The original water main installed in 1912 was damaged by the river ice jam almost three years ago.

FEMA will be reimbursing the water works 85% of the $1.4 million project.

Work will be starting next week.

The project that is expected to take two or three months to complete consists of boring deep under the river and pulling in a new 12″ water main.

Questions about the project can be directed to Michael Heffernan, General Manager of the Ottumwa Water Works, at 641-684-4606.

Traffic should try to avoid the Vine St. area on both the north and south side of the river during construction.

The Water Works regrets the inconvenience caused during the construction of the new river crossing.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa
Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next...
Ottumwa High School to have new principal
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area tonight.

Latest News

Cannabis coming soon to the Grand Strand? A small activist group hopes this year?s 4/20 ...
Three Iowa Democrats layout blueprint to treat marijuana like alcohol
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center
No charges filed in death of John Deere UAW member who was hit and killed by a car.