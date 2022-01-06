Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Ottumwa Water Works is replacing the Vine St. River Crossing water main and it will take months to do.

The original water main installed in 1912 was damaged by the river ice jam almost three years ago.

FEMA will be reimbursing the water works 85% of the $1.4 million project.

Work will be starting next week.

The project that is expected to take two or three months to complete consists of boring deep under the river and pulling in a new 12″ water main.

Questions about the project can be directed to Michael Heffernan, General Manager of the Ottumwa Water Works, at 641-684-4606.

Traffic should try to avoid the Vine St. area on both the north and south side of the river during construction.

The Water Works regrets the inconvenience caused during the construction of the new river crossing.

