A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl

Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.(source: Davis County Jail)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) - A Bloomfield, Iowa man is accused of taking an inappropriate photo of a little girl he was babysitting.

According to court documents the victim’s father contacted police after he was watching the video camera he had in his living room and saw the babysitter, Christopher Thaxton take a photo of his naked three-year-old daughter.

Thaxton is charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on January 12th.

