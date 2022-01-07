Cold weather continues today, warmer tomorrow with drizzle possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold weather continues today and we’re all waking up to below zero lows. Wind chills will stay in the -10 to -20 range early on and a Wind Chill Advisory continues through 9am for the northeast half of the area. Tonight, the low temperature will likely be hit in the early evening then slowly rise for the remainder of the night. As a gusty south wind pulls warmer air our way on Saturday, this may allow a few areas of fog or drizzle to develop. Given the sudden warmup, frosty roads may occur as well, which is something to watch for. The next cold front arrives on Saturday night into Sunday morning, increasing the wind and pulling temperatures down once again. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.