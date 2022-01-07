Advertisement

Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

At-home Covid-19 test kits are hard to come by and in many places including in Southeast Iowa, they’re sold out and backordered.

South Side Drug in Ottumwa is one of many places that just can’t keep the at-home Covid-19 tests on the shelves.

Eric Carlson, with the South Side Pharmacy, says all the tests are back-ordered. And some don’t even have dates on when they will be available. “We trying different sources to get all of the tests as available as possible. As we’re allotting them out. you can only buy so many as a business or a pharmacy.” He says the soonest his pharmacy will get at-home kits in is two weeks.

Others are targeting three, and others don’t even have a date. “We’re getting a fair number of people who are requesting them. Either they’ve been around family members they haven’t been around in awhile. And, they want to be respectful and keep them healthy.”

Carlson says if you need a Covid-19 test, your best bet is to contact public health. While the tests aren’t rapid, people can typically get results in just a couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban
Dallas and Makayla are the proud parents of the first baby born in Ottumwa in the new year.
Meet the first baby of the new year in Ottumwa
Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber will be recommended to the board to be named the next...
Ottumwa High School to have new principal

Latest News

Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves
Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa
Cannabis coming soon to the Grand Strand? A small activist group hopes this year?s 4/20 ...
Three Iowa Democrats layout blueprint to treat marijuana like alcohol