Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

At-home Covid-19 test kits are hard to come by and in many places including in Southeast Iowa, they’re sold out and backordered.

South Side Drug in Ottumwa is one of many places that just can’t keep the at-home Covid-19 tests on the shelves.

Eric Carlson, with the South Side Pharmacy, says all the tests are back-ordered. And some don’t even have dates on when they will be available. “We trying different sources to get all of the tests as available as possible. As we’re allotting them out. you can only buy so many as a business or a pharmacy.” He says the soonest his pharmacy will get at-home kits in is two weeks.

Others are targeting three, and others don’t even have a date. “We’re getting a fair number of people who are requesting them. Either they’ve been around family members they haven’t been around in awhile. And, they want to be respectful and keep them healthy.”

Carlson says if you need a Covid-19 test, your best bet is to contact public health. While the tests aren’t rapid, people can typically get results in just a couple of days.

