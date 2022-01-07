Advertisement

Iowa man pleads guilty to illegal internet sales of steroids

(Source: RNN)
(Source: RNN)((Source: RNN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally selling more than 300,000 of doses of steroids and other drugs via the internet over about a three-year period.

Federal prosecutors based in Cedar Rapids said in a news release that 57-year-old Jon Stidham, of McClelland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to illegally deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone — a synthetic male hormone testosterone — via an online animal pharmacy called Kennel Supply.

Stidham also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban

Latest News

The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Open house for the proposed Ottumwa Sportsplex
Firefighters find 1 dead in West Burlington mobile home fire
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
State of Iowa suing Sioux City over wastewater treatment scheme
Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves
Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves