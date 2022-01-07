Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers union dispute
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say