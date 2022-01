OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you want to hear about the proposed Ottumwa Sportsplex here’s your chance.

On Thursday, January 13 an open house will be held at the Bridge View Center from 4 pm to 7 pm. Committee members will be on-site to show designs and answer any questions you have.

If you want more on the project you can also go to its website.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.