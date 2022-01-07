Advertisement

State of Iowa suing Sioux City over wastewater treatment scheme

The lawsuit alleges Sioux City’s facility manipulated and misled the Iowa DNR
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.(Courtesy: City of Sioux City)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The state of Iowa has filed a lawsuit against Sioux City, alleging it misled state officials by manipulating test results and discharging polluted water into the Missouri River.

The lawsuit alleged between March 15, 2012, and June 8, 2015, Sioux City’s wastewater treatment facility would properly disinfect wastewater discharges only on days when samples for E. coli contamination were taken and submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Officials allege the scheme was an attempt by the city to increase its treatment capacity without a significant capital investment.

“The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees’ actions,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who filed the lawsuit in Woodbury County on behalf of the state and the DNR.

The state asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day of violation and issue a permanent injunction preventing the city from further violations of state law and its treatment permit. According to the lawsuit, the city continues to violate permit limits for ammonia and chlorine.

The state put this case against Sioux City on hold in 2016 while a federal investigation was underway. The former treatment plant superintendent, Jay Niday, recently pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. Last year he was sentenced to three months in prison and was fined $6,000. Patrick Schwarte, a former supervisor, also pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to two years probation and fined $5,000.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
stock/archiveCity leaders will look at changing language in the City Code to lift a ban on...
Ottumwa City Council sets public hearing date for pitbull ban
Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa

Latest News

Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves
Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves
The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits...
Covid-19 at-home test kits still hard to keep on store shelves
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Vine Street River Crossing water main to be replaced in Ottumwa