Warmer temperatures, with a threat of freezing drizzle

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A brief warm-up is underway as southerly winds draw in milder, but moister, air.

This increase in moisture, underneath what should be overcast skies for much of Saturday, could lead to the development of some light freezing drizzle. This could cause a few slick spots on area roadways, so check on road conditions before traveling during the day. To cover this threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Saturday, January 8, 2022. (KYOU)

A cold front sweeps through later on Saturday, pulling in chillier air for a few days with highs in the 10s. Then, a bounce-back toward warmer air once again, this time for longer than a day with highs on Tuesday through the remainder of our 7-day forecast above normal.

Another storm system may approach toward the end of our forecast, with a slight chance for snow.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.