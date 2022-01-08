17 more tornado tracks identified in December 15 derecho; total stands at 61

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of tornadoes discovered in a mid-December outbreak continues to add up, based on new data from the National Weather Service.

Continued surveys of damage tracks, using in-person examination and satellite data, by National Weather Service offices in Des Moines, Omaha, Sioux Fallas, and La Crosse, have located the tracks of 17 additional tornadoes since the last major update a week after the storms rolled through Iowa. While the outbreak was already the most prolific in Iowa’s history, this places it at more than twice as many as the previous record-holder.

A list of the days with the most tornadoes in Iowa's historical record, according to the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Most of the tornadoes took place in central and western Iowa, though 10 total tracks have been identified within counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. That’s an increase of three since the last updates. Five paths crossed through parts of Franklin County, two in Hardin County, two in Floyd County, three in Howard County, and one in Chickasaw County.

Enhanced Fujita Scale ratings, which are based on surveys of the damage tornadoes cause, now stand at 11 rated EF-0, 23 rated EF-1, and 21 rated EF-2. Six tornadoes did not produce enough damage along their paths to receive a damage rating, and instead were given the label of EF-U for “unknown.”

An updated map of confirmed tornado tracks from a severe weather outbreak on December 15, 2021. (KCRG/tracks via National Weather Service)

The 21 tornadoes to rate EF-2 also makes it a record for the number of tornadoes of that strength, or greater, in a single day in Iowa. The previous record was 16 on June 7, 1984. Iowa only averages about 6.25 tornadoes each year of EF-2 strength or greater.

⚠️ Remember that historic Dec. 15th event? We've been churning away, analyzing data and have updated the total number of tornadoes for our office from 23 to...40!



🌪️ This brings the state total up to 61 for the event.



All of this data remans preliminary an subject to change. — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 7, 2022

Iowa averages around 48 tornadoes per year, based on data from between 1980 and 2019. During that same time period, only 4 tornadoes took place in the month of December, making this particular storm not only an outlier for any time of year, but an extreme anomaly for December. June and May, in that order, account for most of the tornadoes in the state in an average year.

Prior to this December outbreak, 51 tornadoes had been confirmed by the National Weather Service in the state for 2021, meaning the total for the year as of today is 101.

The most tornadoes during a month in the state were 57 in May 2004, so the current count for December 2021 is now the record-holder for most tornadoes in a month in Iowa’s record.

