Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Open house for the proposed Ottumwa Sportsplex
Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services
After the demolition of the historic Wesley United Methodist Church, the Historic Preservation...
Historical Preservation Commission looks forward after church demolition

Latest News

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Fire engine graphic
Overnight fire kills two in Washington County
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan....
Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests