Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan....
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)(Vasily Krestyaninov | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSCOW (AP) — The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempting to overthrow the government.

Karim Masimov’s arrest came in the wake of violent protests this week that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists. The arrest was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Masimov headed until President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev removed him this week.

Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators 18 law-enforcement officers died in the protests. The Interior Ministry says ‚ore than 4,400 people have been arrested. The unrest began in the country’s far west as protests against a sharp rise in prices for liquefied petroleum gas and spread to the country’s largest city, Almaty.

