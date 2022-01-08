Advertisement

Freezing drizzle/rain is possible this afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our area Saturday afternoon. This is because freezing drizzle and freezing rain is possible this afternoon. Fog is also likely this afternoon. This means ice could form on the roads. Both the ice and the fog will likely make travel hazardous this afternoon and evening, so be very cautious when driving today. However, temperatures will be warmer today in the low to mid 30s.

Freezing drizzle, fog, and clouds will all gradually clear tonight with temperatures in the single digits.

Cold conditions are expected Sunday with a sunny sky and temperatures in the teens. Temperatures will stay in the teens on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will warm up starting with the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday. The 40s are expected Wednesday through Friday.

