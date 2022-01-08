Advertisement

India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity

FILE - Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the...
FILE - Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity, to collect free food outside the order's headquarters in Kolkata, India, on Aug. 26, 2021. India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, a lawmaker said Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)(Bikas Das | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws.

Derek O’Brien, a lawmaker from the opposition Trinamool Congress party, tweeted Saturday that Missionaries of Charity was back on the list of approved associations after its license to receive foreign funds was restored. On Christmas, the Indian government rejected the charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad, citing “adverse inputs.”

The move was widely condemned by rights groups and came in the wake of a string of attacks on Christians in some parts of India by Hindu right-wing groups, who accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions.

