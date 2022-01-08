Advertisement

Overnight fire kills two in Washington County

Fire engine graphic
Fire engine graphic(KFYR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed following a house fire early Saturday morning in Washington County.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the Washington County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting the fire at 1047 Vine Avenue in Riverside, about a mile north of the Highway 218/Highway 22 interchange. When emergency responders arrived, smoke and flames were visible coming from the home.

Investigators said two bodies were found in the home and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny where autopsies will be conducted. The names of the people killed in the fire have not been released.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. No other information is being released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Open house for the proposed Ottumwa Sportsplex
Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services
After the demolition of the historic Wesley United Methodist Church, the Historic Preservation...
Historical Preservation Commission looks forward after church demolition

Latest News

A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan....
Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
After the demolition of the historic Wesley United Methodist Church, the Historic Preservation...
Historical Preservation Commission looks forward after church demolition
After the demolition of the historic Wesley United Methodist Church, the Historic Preservation...
Historical Preservation Commission looks forward after church demolition