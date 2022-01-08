Advertisement

Slick spots possible this evening before colder air arrives

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Freezing drizzle is still possible this evening before a cold front moves through the area.

This front will end the precipitation threat, and also switch our winds to a northwesterly direction. Expect gusts of 30 mph or more at times overnight, eventually becoming a bit lighter by afternoon. Highs will only reach the 10s on Sunday and Monday.

A bigger warm-up arrives by the middle of the week. Temperatures then could reach the 40s, likely melting much or all of our snow.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Open house for the proposed Ottumwa Sportsplex
Oskaloosa man receives kidney donation
Local man finally gets kidney donation after long search
After the demolition of the historic Wesley United Methodist Church, the Historic Preservation...
Historical Preservation Commission looks forward after church demolition
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, and as a result, many older cell phones...
Iowa Utilities Board urges consumers to plan ahead for phaseout of 3G cellular networks and services

Latest News

Windy and colder tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Freezing drizzle/rain possible this afternoon
Freezing drizzle/rain is possible this afternoon
Freezing drizzle/rain possible this afternoon
Freezing drizzle/rain possible this afternoon
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Warmer temperatures, with a threat of freezing drizzle