Slick spots possible this evening before colder air arrives

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Freezing drizzle is still possible this evening before a cold front moves through the area.

This front will end the precipitation threat, and also switch our winds to a northwesterly direction. Expect gusts of 30 mph or more at times overnight, eventually becoming a bit lighter by afternoon. Highs will only reach the 10s on Sunday and Monday.

A bigger warm-up arrives by the middle of the week. Temperatures then could reach the 40s, likely melting much or all of our snow.

