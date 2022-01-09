Advertisement

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Ukraine, Dec 3, 2021. With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their bilateral ties but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak, file)(Andriy Dubchak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies.

Prospects are dim. With much at risk and both warning of dire consequences of failure, the two sides have been positioning themselves for what will be a nearly unprecedented flurry of activity in Europe this week. Yet the wide divergence in their opening positions bodes ill for any type of speedy resolution, and levels of distrust appear higher than at any point since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
