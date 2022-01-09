Advertisement

Sunday will be sunny and cold

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and a few clouds across our area Temperatures this morning are cold in the teens and single digits. If you have to head out this morning, make sure to bundle up! We’ll continue to see sunshine across the entire area, but temperatures will stay cold. Highs today will be in the teens.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cold, with highs only reaching the teens. Temperatures begin to climb on Tuesday, with highs reaching the 40s with a sunny sky. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday temperatures will stay in the 40s.

