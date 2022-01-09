Advertisement

US Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news...
FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)(Matt Sayles | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proceeding with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, celebrity guests, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants are gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 9 p.m. ET Sunday. The names of the film and television winners will be revealed to the world in real time on the organization’s social media feeds and website. Special emphasis, they say, will be given to their charitable efforts over the years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Open house for the proposed Ottumwa Sportsplex
Riverside fire.
Overnight fire kills two in Washington County
After the demolition of the historic Wesley United Methodist Church, the Historic Preservation...
Historical Preservation Commission looks forward after church demolition
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at...
Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20
Sam Thrope displays an Arabic book that is part of the collection of the National Library of...
Israel’s national library sees Arabic site traffic boom
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay at home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup...
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77