Cold air hangs around another day, followed by a warm-up

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A weak disturbance passes to our north overnight, bringing little other than cloudiness for some.

The disturbance will only serve to reinforce cold air we’ve already had in place, but it’ll be temporary. Warmer air returns, pushing highs at or above normal for the remainder of the workweek. This will feel more comfortable, along with likely chipping away at the snow we have left on the ground.

A late-week storm system could bring rain or snow by Friday, though consistency among computer models that we rely on to make our forecasts is lacking. Stay tuned for more on that one as we get closer.

Colder air returns after that system, but indications are that it won’t be as cold as recent temperatures.

