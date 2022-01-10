Advertisement

Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Iowa State Penitentiary

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - A correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was assaulted by an inmate on Friday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the inmate approached the officer at his post and began assaulting him a short time later.

Nearby staff were able to restrain the inmate. The officer was taken to a local hospital and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for examination.

The inmate was not injured in the incident.

The department said the facility has since been placed on modified restricted movement until further notice.

The incident remains under investigation.

