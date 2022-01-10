Advertisement

Law enforcement arrest Kirksville shooting suspect

Anquon Glover
Anquon Glover(Kirksville Police Department)
By Eric Monaghan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri (KYOU) - Police say Anquan “AJ” Glover, the man suspected of shooting four people in Kirksville last December, has been arrested. Kirksville Police reports agents with the US Marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Glover on Monday afternoon.

Glover has been on the run since Thursday, December 30.

Kirksville Police arrested Ray Francis Rijos Romero, another suspect, on Sunday, January 2. Both Glover and Romero face 14 felony charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, abuse or neglect of a child, and armed criminal action.

The victims in the shooting were identified as:

Braxton A. A. Cottrill, 22 years old, was transported University Hospital in Columbia and was later pronounced dead.

And infant or toddler, 18 months old, who died at the scene.

Alissa Anders, 18 years old, was transported to University Hospital in Columbia and is in critical condition.

Randall C. L. Yarrington, 21 years old, was transported to a medical facility and treated for gunshot wounds.

