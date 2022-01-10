One more cold day, then some 40s return to the area tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs into the teens. Wind chills will likely be below zero over portions of the area this morning, but not to the extent of last week. A strong warm front will push through the area tomorrow leading to a day into the lower 40s. Given very dry air in place, no fog is expected at this time. We’ll stay in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week with the next chance of snow arriving by Friday. The track of that system suggests some accumulation is possible and we’ll keep an eye on it as it develops. Have a good week!

