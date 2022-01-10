A sunny and warm Tuesday is in the forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good evening! Tonight will be cold and clear with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine across the area with temperatures in the single digits. We’ll have sunshine the entire day. Tuesday will also be very warm with temperatures reaching the low 40s in the afternoon. A few clouds will move in on Tuesday evening with the lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will also be warm with temperatures in the low 40s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will start to get a little colder on Thursday with temperatures in the mid-30s. There is also a chance for winter precipitation on Thursday.

Snow is possible on Friday as a low-pressure system could move through the mid-west at the end of the week. There is still some uncertainty with this system. However, watching Friday’s forecast over the next several days is a good idea.

