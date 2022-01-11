Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa

RED OAK, Iowa (KCCI) - A child has died after being struck by a Red Oak Police Department patrol car Monday night.

KCCI reports it happened at around 7 p.m. when officers were responding to an apartment fire. Officials said the patrol car hit the child in the road.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating. The child has not been identified.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated it was an Iowa State Patrol car that struck the child. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a Red Oak Police Department Patrol car.

