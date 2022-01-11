Advertisement

December derecho now considered $1 billion disaster

Last month's serial derecho in Iowa is now considered a $1 billion disaster, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - December 2021’s serial derecho in Iowa is now considered a $1 billion disaster, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

That means it cost the country at least a billion dollars in recovery.

The NOAA shared a graphic on its website on Monday (see below), showing the U.S. saw 20 disasters totaling at least $1 billion last year.

The serial derecho was the final one for 2021.

It also marked the first ever derecho recorded in the month of December in the U.S.

The National Weather Service said at least 61 tornadoes hit on Dec. 15.

The tornado outbreak marks Iowa’s largest outbreak in state history.

It killed at least one person in Iowa in Benton County.

The NOAA shared this graphic on its website on Monday, showing the U.S. saw 20 disasters totaling at least $1 billion last year.(NOAA)

