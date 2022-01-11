Advertisement

Drake University to begin spring semester with remote classes

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/CC BY 2.0)(KCRG)
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a href=&quot;https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/&quot;&gt;CC BY 2.0&lt;/a&gt;)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Drake University officials told students Tuesday that the spring semester will begin with remote learning for the first two weeks.

Classes for most students begin on Jan. 24. School officials said COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the last week of January and the first week of February.

“This means the likelihood of extreme disruption to the classroom experience due to students in isolation and quarantine is very high,” the university told students in an email.

Residence hall students can move in Jan. 22nd-23rd but are not required to return at that time.

“Students are strongly encouraged to administer a COVID-19 test at home prior to returning to campus. This could alleviate having to move to and from campus multiple times, and most importantly, exposing others,” the university told students.

The university said many student activities and events will be postponed or held virtually during the first two weeks of the semester. That does not include sports.

