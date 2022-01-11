Ottumwa School District throwing its support and money behind the building of new sports complex

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa School Board approved a motion during Monday night’s meeting to commit $750,000 toward the building of a new indoor sports complex.

TJ Heller, representing the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission, presented a project update to the board.

The project has gone from dream to reality, according to Heller, with the group raising 70% of the total project cost.

The proposed project will be located west of The Beach Ottumwa in Sycamore Park.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide three full-size basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a turf soccer field, softball and baseball infields, two batting cages, a turf football field, track, as well as concessions, and offices.

“It’s easy to support the concept of an indoor sports complex,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “There is so much excitement in the community for this project and the benefit to students in a variety of sports will be tremendous.”

The facility will provide Ottumwa students access to indoor facilities for practice during the off-season and support our Be The Best efforts. “To try to incorporate these things into our facilities would have cost millions,” said McGrory.

In return for the financial commitment, the district will have priority use of the facility space, with an estimated number of hours per year for a period of 20 years, beginning when the facility opens.

There is an open house on Thursday, January 13 at the Bridge View Center from 4 to 6 pm.

